What Happened To Lord Von Schmitt After Shark Tank?

Psychedelic, sustainable, exuberant... when Schuyler Ellers appeared on "Shark Tank" in May 2020, he made an indelible impression with his handmade, crochet fashions. He brought to the show five models who walked some of his pieces, which include coats, hoodies, ponchos, overalls, onesies, pants, shorts, and underwear. Even the sharks gamely tried on his fashions, "accessorized" with a "lower carbon footprint and reduced weight." Ellers' pitch included an ask of $100,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in his company, Lord Von Schmitt.

The sharks then barraged the designer with questions. They soon learned that Ellers had studied visual arts at Columbia University and then taught English in Barcelona, where he first began to make clothes from recycled materials. Ellers' crochet fashions eventually found an audience online and among those who go to festivals, such as Burning Man, and the LGBTQ+ community. His company earned $188,000 in sales over four years — $37,000 in the year prior alone — with Ellers adding that his business plan was to sell more of what he liked best.

Unfortunately, none of the "Shark Tank" stars (of varied net worth) took this kaleidoscopic bait, however, Ellers remained undaunted. He told the show's producers that he'd had a positive experience regardless: "If I'm an artist and I have this charisma then I need to sell myself for more. And that was great to hear from them and that gave me the power to do it myself." So, where is he now?