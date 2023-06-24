The Blemishes You Get By Your Mouth Might Not Be Cold Sores After All

Our lips get a major workout every day. Between talking, eating, and kissing, we use them hundreds of thousands of times over the years without a second thought. But when lips become sunburned, bitten, dry, sore, or cracked, we notice it right away — and worry that others will, too. When unexplained blemishes appear on the mouth, the first thing that comes to mind is cold sores and all they entail: pain, embarrassment, and a ban on kissing until the lesions go away. But if you notice cracking, bleeding, or blistering at the corners of your mouth, it might actually be a condition called angular cheilitis.

Unlike cold sores, angular cheilitis isn't caused by a virus, but by excess dryness in the area where the lips join. While cold sores are usually preceded by a tingling sensation before the sore appears, angular cheilitis makes itself known through irritation in the corners that gradually gets worse. People with pronounced lines in that area are more likely to develop it, as are people with Down syndrome. Environmental and dietary habits also play a part. While angular cheilitis is less worrisome than a cold sore, it's still a nuisance you want to avoid as much as possible. Fortunately, you can.