General Hospital's Kate Mansi Made One Important Call Before Accepting Kristina Role

After actor Lexi Ainsworth left "General Hospital" to pursue other career avenues, "Days Of Our Lives" alum Kate Mansi was tapped to take over the role of Kristina Corinthos-Davis. As Abby DiMera, Mansi was knee-deep in all the Salem wackiness on "Days," and has now jumped headlong into Kristina's complicated life in Port Charles. While Ainsworth moves on and Mansi explores the world of a long-standing character, art seems to be imitating life as Kristina embarks on a new journey too.

The empathetic character has big dreams of creating a homeless shelter for young LGBTQ+ people. She's hit a rough patch, though, as her sister, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), criticized her for being unable to complete tasks. At the same time, her other sister, Molly Lansing-Davis (temporarily recast with Holiday Mia Kriegel), has recently learned she has endometriosis, which may seriously alter her plans for having children with her husband, T.J. Ashford (Tajh Bellow). Their mother, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), has her hands full running the Invader newspaper.

At the same time, she's also been refereeing Sam and Kristina to prevent what could be a huge blowout between them, as well as offering Molly some sage advice on her medical condition. Kristina isn't worried about Sam's criticism, as she's determined to make the shelter succeed. Mansi recently discussed taking on the exciting new role, and how she easily relates to Kristina.