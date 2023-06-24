The Biggest Myth HGTV's House Hunters Has Ever Perpetuated

HGTV's "House Hunters" is a master class in why you shouldn't believe everything you see on television — especially when it comes to real estate. The cult-favorite series has long spurred tongue-in-cheek memes where freelance crocheters and penny-farthing technicians magically have a multi-million dollar budget for their new home. But that's not even the most ridiculous myth that this show perpetuates.

Since 1999, HGTV has produced a whopping 235 seasons of "House Hunters," which means we've had plenty of time to learn all the wrong things from this home-buying reality TV show. Sure, it's fun to peruse new houses with the featured clients. But "House Hunters" has also created some cognitive dissonance between its portrayal and the actual reality of today's housing market.

And while it might be a no-brainer that a budget of $2.4 million is unlikely with a household income of less than $60,000, some housing market myths on "House Hunters" are far more likely to dupe you.