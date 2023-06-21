The Bachelor's Jason Tartick On His Professional Endeavors And New Partnership - Exclusive Interview

You also mentioned you have a lot of projects going on — this partnership, the podcast, your best-selling book, the consulting company, and the list goes on and on. How do you keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive?

It's all about doing what you love. To keep the entrepreneurial spirit alive, you have to be energized and electric about what you're doing, the impact you're making, and what it provides [you]. The things that I love about the entrepreneurial side of my passion projects are [that] they provide me the income that gives me flexibility and freedom. I can use something that I do to make an impact, and it's something that I'm aligned with. When you hit all three of those, you're in a position to be fired up. I was making a joke earlier — when I worked for the bank, I would have to set my alarm every day, and I would hit snooze five times. I don't even remember the last time that I had to set an alarm. That's a result of being aligned with something that I'm excited about doing.

Kaitlyn also has several endeavors, from a hair accessory brand to a wine brand to television appearances — all that jazz. Do you ever find yourselves having a hard time balancing it all?

There's a ton that comes into play when it relates to personal and professional balance. Sometimes it comes at ease, and other times, it's challenging. [It's] communication — we're both not the best planners, but trying to plan is definitely extremely helpful. Even [with] this partnership, it's about aligning the things that you can do for work but also have fun with.

This week, I'm going to hit four birds with one stone. I'm going to be at Grandover Resort. I'm going to get my membership points. My parents live in Charlotte, so my dad's going to come up. We're going to play golf tomorrow. My mom's birthday is June 16. The ability that I get to see Mom, see Dad, and also do work ...

Kaitlyn right now is in LA. She's got a podcast with Iman Shumpert and a few other people. Iman won "Dancing with the Stars" the year after her. She'll get to do a lot of her work stuff, but I know she's seeing a ton of friends too. Then we're back in town together next weekend in Nashville. We're actually doing CMA Fest together with Charity [Lawson], the Bachelorette. They're doing a big premiere out there with Charity that we'll be part of next weekend. It's a balancing act, but it's fun. That's a lifestyle we love.

For the CMA Fest, is that the OG "Bachelor" crew that's coming together? Do you know who's going to be at that?

CMA Fest ... This is through ABC to promote the premiere of "The Bachelorette," and Charity will be there. Kaitlyn's going to do this portion where she's interviewing Charity. Katie Biggar and Zach [Shallcross] will be there, and Noah [Erb] and Abigail [Heringer] will be there as well. Kaitlyn and I are doing something Sunday.

I'm still buddies with Tyler Cameron — I shot him a text. We were talking yesterday: "When are we getting together?" He asked me, "Are you doing CMA Fest with those folks?" I said, "Yes, I'm doing CMA Fest," so we'll be heading back there.