What Happened To Frankie Muniz?

Frankie Muniz's career in Hollywood has been quite the wild ride — literally! The former teen idol is now a racecar driver, and it's actually his second attempt at being part of the sport. He told GQ that he first made a go of it back in the late 2000s, but his racing career was cut short. "I only stopped because I got badly hurt in an accident in 2009," he revealed. "I broke my back, had pins in my hand, broken ribs, a broken ankle. It took me a long time to heal."

Now he's back, trying to race in the Daytona 500 within the next few years. But how did he get here? And what about those memory-loss issues? Whereas it often seems like many child stars only have two options (adult success or flameout tabloid-fodder troublemaker), Muniz has charted his own path to success in his post-"Malcolm in the Middle" years.

He's kept acting every so often, but he's had a number of other careers in the meantime, following his passions wherever they take him. Sometimes, those interests bring him back into the spotlight for a moment. Other times, they take him to Scottsdale, Arizona. If you're wondering just what Muniz has been up to since "Malcolm in the Middle" went off the air and the "Agent Cody Banks" franchise fizzled out, read on!