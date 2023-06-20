B&B's Annika Noelle Announces Split From Fiance In Heartbreaking Post
On "The Bold and the Beautiful," fashion company Forrester Creations is having great success with its revamped line called Hope for the Future, thanks to the talent of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Many company employees have recently traveled to Rome, Italy, to unveil the new line, and several characters may be impacted by what happens there. Thomas has drastically turned his life around after a longtime obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and has become the creative force saving the fashion line. However, Hope's husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), is not happy she is off in the most romantic city in the world with Thomas, and he's frantically trying to get a plane to Italy — unaware that she secretly fantasizes about having sex with Thomas. Although fans may be warming up to a potential Hope and Thomas pairing, Liam is not happy about the possibility.
While Hope struggles through her drama on the show, her portrayer is also going through some emotional times in real life. In 2021, Noelle wrote an article for Glamour for National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, bravely opening up about the heartbreaking pain she endured from having two miscarriages. She went on to describe the immense strength she mustered to deal with both losses. "I had been through hell and back and was still standing," she noted.
Now, Noelle once again has sad news for her fans.
Noelle and her fiancé have sadly split up
On Father's Day, "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Annika Noelle posted a picture of herself and her fiancé on the beach on Instagram, revealing to the world that the two had broken up with the caption, "Happy Father's Day ~ while we never got our chance to hold our rainbow, for a brief moment in time we held each other. And even though we could no longer bear the weight of the losses, you have left a lasting imprint on my heart. Thank you." Because she has closely guarded her privacy, her fiance's name was never known, and Soaps in Depth has speculated that the loss of their unborn children was too much for the couple to bear.
Although Noelle has since turned off the comments on her post, Soap Opera Digest reported that fellow soap actors and co-stars were among the hundreds that offered their condolences. Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra on "The Young and the Restless," responded with two heart emojis followed by, "So much love." Donna Logan's "B&B" portrayer, Jennifer Gareis, wrote the heartfelt, "You will get your rainbow one day!!!" also followed by hearts. The word "rainbow" is a reference to the term "rainbow baby," which is a child born fully healthy after the mother has experienced a loss such as a stillbirth or miscarriage.
Our deepest condolences and hearts go out to Noelle and her former fiance.