B&B's Annika Noelle Announces Split From Fiance In Heartbreaking Post

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," fashion company Forrester Creations is having great success with its revamped line called Hope for the Future, thanks to the talent of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Many company employees have recently traveled to Rome, Italy, to unveil the new line, and several characters may be impacted by what happens there. Thomas has drastically turned his life around after a longtime obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and has become the creative force saving the fashion line. However, Hope's husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), is not happy she is off in the most romantic city in the world with Thomas, and he's frantically trying to get a plane to Italy — unaware that she secretly fantasizes about having sex with Thomas. Although fans may be warming up to a potential Hope and Thomas pairing, Liam is not happy about the possibility.

While Hope struggles through her drama on the show, her portrayer is also going through some emotional times in real life. In 2021, Noelle wrote an article for Glamour for National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, bravely opening up about the heartbreaking pain she endured from having two miscarriages. She went on to describe the immense strength she mustered to deal with both losses. "I had been through hell and back and was still standing," she noted.

Now, Noelle once again has sad news for her fans.