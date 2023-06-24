How The 'Inbox Zero' Method Can Make Your Life Simpler

E-mails — or at least getting too many of them — can have a way of dampening your mood. When you see an inbox that's full of messages you have to respond to or tasks that need to be completed, your day can quickly start to feel overwhelming. Before you know it, you're spending precious minutes tackling an overflowing inbox rather than doing other work that requires your attention.

Perhaps this is why when blogger, podcaster, and productivity guru Merlin Mann came up with the concept of "inbox zero" in the early 2000s (inspired by ideas from David Allen's book "Getting Things Done"), fellow productivity enthusiasts quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Mann talked about how time and attention are finite, and how spending a few minutes getting your emails done and over with soon can make your professional life simpler. He advocated that you either delete/archive, delegate, respond, defer, or do what's required by the email (especially if it's something that wouldn't take much of your time). Those five actions could look different to you depending on your particular job role, but the idea was not to spend a lot of time on emails and to move on to something else when you're done.

Mann told GQ, "E-mail had become a source of stress for so many people. It was great that people could contact you. It was not great that everybody can contact you with anything, at any time, with any expectation." Although the term has the word "zero" in it, it isn't about clearing all your emails incessantly.