Royals Who Invited Their Exes To Their Wedding

It is one thing to stay on polite terms with an ex. It is an entirely different ballgame to invite your ex to your wedding. It may not be for everyone, but as a number of public figures have shown, it is possible to not only be friends with a former significant other, but be happy to celebrate the next chapter in their life.

Take Valerie Bertinelli, for example. When her first husband, the late Eddie Van Halen, married Janie Liszewski in 2009, the "One Day at a Time" actor was there for the big day. Former power couple Demi Moore and Bruce Willis attended each other's weddings to other people. And, of course, there are some members of the royal family who have invited their exes to their nuptials, suggesting they've stayed relatively friendly with those they previously dated. (We wish we could all say the same.)

While it's certainly not a common practice, we have to admit that it's nice to see some old flames attend royal weddings. It shows mutual respect, and we love it when people can put the past behind them and celebrate a day of love. Join us as we take a look at all the exes that made an appearance at royal weddings so far.