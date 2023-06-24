A Look Back At Hugh Hefner's 'Symbolic' Connection To Marilyn Monroe

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's insistence on being buried beside Marilyn Monroe in Los Angeles, California's Westwood Village Memorial Park spurred questions of secret love affairs, long-held friendships, or other buzz-worthy secret connections — and understandably so. Why else would someone choose such a specific final resting place? According to the velvet robe-clad playboy himself, the answer is simple: symbolism.

Monroe was the first cover girl and "Sweetheart of the Month" (what would later become known as "Playmate") of Playboy's 1953 debut issue, and Hefner has a long history of associating closely with the blonde models featured in his publication. However, unlike Hefner's bombshell girlfriends seen in the reality series "The Girls Next Door," Hefner and Monroe's relationship wasn't nearly as intimate.

But what their connection lacked in intimacy, it made up for in professional and cultural significance. Indeed, Hefner said he always felt a kindred connection to the "Some Like It Hot" actress — a connection he wanted to continue even in the afterlife.