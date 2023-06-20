Terrell Ransom Jr. Is All Grown Up In His Days Of Our Lives Return

The Carver clan has been through many dramatic moments on "Days of Our Lives." Recently, patriarch Abe Carver (James Reynolds) suffered a head injury when he was attacked by Colin Bedford (Jasper Newman). Abe woke to find he had amnesia and, in a strange turn of events, Nurse Whitley King (Kim Coles) — who is a dead ringer for Abe's wife Paulina Price-Carver (Jackée Harry) — seized the opportunity to snatch Abe from the hospital. While the hunt for Abe has become a top priority for everyone, several members of Abe and Paulina's family have returned to Salem to help celebrate their anniversary as well as observe Juneteenth.

One of the returning members of the family is Theo Carver (Cameron Johnson), the son of Abe and his late wife, Lexie Carver (Renee Jones). Theo was previously played by Terrell Ransom Jr. when he was a youngster from 2008 to 2015. Ransom played the character with aplomb as the boy was diagnosed with autism. At one point, he ran away, but fortunately, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) was able to find him and return him to his parents.

But now that Theo is returning and portrayed by Johnson, Ransom is also coming back to Salem, but not as the character fans are expecting.