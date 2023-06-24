Bring French Manicures Into The New Decade With Platinum Upgrades

You've got a special occasion coming up, so your nails mustn't outshine your outfit. You've considered the classic French manicure but don't want your nails to look like everyone else at the party. Combine classic with chic by giving your French manicure a platinum upgrade.

Just like platinum jewelry is perfect for accessorizing any outfit, platinum tips provide a little bling factor but don't overwhelm. It adds a futuristic touch to your ends that blends seamlessly with a black-tie affair but is casual enough to look perfect in the work environment. Plus, you can customize the chrome manicure to give it just a splash of your own personality by adding fun details or changing up the tip shape.

Make your nails worthy of a Met Gala by checking out platinum French tips to upgrade your nail art game. Use the inspiration these looks create to design your own unique platinum French manicure experience.