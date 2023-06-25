HGTV Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Health Issues

Hilary Farr has never been one to shy away from a good challenge. Whether she's fixing a homeowner's worst nightmare or facing off against co-host David Visentin on HGTV's "Love It or List It," Farr has always been ready with a sassy comeback. This, she says, is how she handles being at high risk for returning breast cancer.

First diagnosed in 2012, Farr has been battling the debilitating disease for more than a decade, having surgery after surgery as new lumps appeared. Through it all, she says, she persevered, owing much of her stoicism to her upbringing. "I was brought up and taught to be 'stiff upper lip and barrel through,'" she told SurvivorNet. Now, however, she feels that may have been a mistake. "There were just so many repercussions of choosing to push through without telling everybody: 'Here's what I'm going through right now,'" Farr says of her time filming "Love It or List It." She recounts feeling "short-tempered," "in pain," and "exhausted" much of the time.

Today, Farr is an advocate for patients speaking up for themselves upon receiving devastating diagnoses, something she feels she could have done better. "Once you can face your fear, you know what you're dealing with, what you're grappling with, then you will not allow a doctor to say, 'You're all done, off you go!' You will be taking control which is so empowering."