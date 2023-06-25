6 Benefits Willow Bark Extract Can Have On Your Skin

One of the best compliments we can imagine is an enthusiastic, "What's your skincare routine?" Receiving praise and appreciation for your glowing, blemish-free skin is a serious confidence booster, especially when you spend nearly an hour in front of the mirror each morning tackling your 15-step routine. Skincare regimens are as unique as snowflake patterns – everyone's routine is different because of the wide range of potential needs your skin may have.

Most commonly, people on the hunt for their perfect routine are looking to tackle their acne flare ups, reduce signs of aging, and combat dryness or excess oils. While not every skincare routine works for every person, there are a few crucial steps that most everyone should implement in their morning and nighttime routine. Skincare experts have found that the most basic three steps to achieving clean and clear skin are cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. But if you're looking to balance out the redness in your skin or lighten dark circles that may have emerged over time, adding serums and extracts can provide some serious relief.

Before you start searching the web and scrolling your FYP for recommended extracts to add to your skincare routine, consider products containing willow bark extract: Found in the bark of a willow tree, this gentle extract does wonders for your skin and is a natural alternative to the viral salicylic acid trend used for toning and brightening skin.