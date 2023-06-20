Lawyer Says Hunter's Plea Deal Might Not Be The Slam Dunk For Joe Biden You Think It Is - Exclusive
Former president and candidate for the Republican nominee for president Donald Trump has been making headlines with his run-ins with the Department of Justice (DOJ), namely the 37 federal charges related to classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago (to which he pleaded not guilty). But he's not the only one with presidential ties to get in trouble with the DOJ. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has been the focus of a five-year investigation by the department regarding his business dealings, and he has been charged with, and pleaded guilty to, two counts of not filing federal taxes as well as a federal charge for illegal possession of a firearm (per Politico). Trump's reaction to Hunter's tax charges was on brand, referring to the DOJ as corrupt. There's a deal in place for the federal firearm charge to be dismissed and kept off his record if he stays drug-free for two years.
With the plea deal, which still has to be approved by a federal judge, Hunter will get no jail time. Some are arguing that this deal is overly soft and there are still much bigger crimes that Hunter — and his father — should be accused of and charged with. The List spoke with former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of LA-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, about the deal that the DOJ made with Hunter and the impact that it will have on Joe as he runs for a second term as president.
It's good for Joe Biden to have the Hunter investigation finished up
Neama Rahamani, president of LA-based West Coast Trial Lawyers and former federal prosecutor, told The List that with the five-year investigation of Hunter Biden coming to an end, it "provides some relief for Joe Biden as he heads into campaign season despite the fact that many Republicans will likely try to use this against him claiming his son got a sweetheart deal."
A plea deal like this with the DOJ that avoids trial is actually quite typical: "A very small percentage of cases actually go to trial, only about 2%," Rahmani explained. "However, deals this quickly are less common and diversion deals are even rarer, but these sorts of charges are generally worked out in plea deals for the most part, so I don't find it unusual." A diversion deal, like the one for Hunter, means that the felony charge won't be on his record. The federal firearm charge could have left Hunter "looking at a 15-year maximum sentence on the gun charge, but not very many people get the maximum in federal cases," Rahmani said.
For those who might complain about his sentence, Rahmani noted that it was a Trump prosecutor on the case who also agreed to the plea deal. She did admit that Hunter is "probably getting a good deal, but he's also cooperating."