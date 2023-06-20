Jill Duggar Dillard's Late Father's Day Message Hints At Possible Truce With Jim Bob

These days, it seems that everyone has something to say about the Duggars. That said, no one has a better idea about who the Duggars really are than the kids who were raised in this family themselves. Daughter of the Duggar family, Jill Duggar Dillard, has risked everything to tell her truth, and fans love her for it since it gives welcome insight into what's really going on with this reality TV family. Still, Jill's openness about the ins and outs of her parents' attachment to The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) church hasn't come without its difficulties.

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been open about the fact that they haven't been one big happy family with Jill's parents since the couple left the family's TLC series, "Counting On," in 2017. Per Us Weekly, Jill, herself has said, "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal." She since appeared in the docuseries "Shiny Happy People," a deep dive into the IBLP and the Duggars, which the rest of the family steered clear of.

Jill is active on social media, as are many of her siblings, yet she recently took to Instagram with a photo series that surprised some fans. This post just might offer some insight into where Jill stands with her family and whether a reconciliation is forthcoming.