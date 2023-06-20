Jill Duggar Dillard's Late Father's Day Message Hints At Possible Truce With Jim Bob
These days, it seems that everyone has something to say about the Duggars. That said, no one has a better idea about who the Duggars really are than the kids who were raised in this family themselves. Daughter of the Duggar family, Jill Duggar Dillard, has risked everything to tell her truth, and fans love her for it since it gives welcome insight into what's really going on with this reality TV family. Still, Jill's openness about the ins and outs of her parents' attachment to The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) church hasn't come without its difficulties.
Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been open about the fact that they haven't been one big happy family with Jill's parents since the couple left the family's TLC series, "Counting On," in 2017. Per Us Weekly, Jill, herself has said, "We're not on the best terms with some of my family. We've had some disagreements, but we're working toward healing definitely and restoration, but we're having to kind of just take some time and heal." She since appeared in the docuseries "Shiny Happy People," a deep dive into the IBLP and the Duggars, which the rest of the family steered clear of.
Jill is active on social media, as are many of her siblings, yet she recently took to Instagram with a photo series that surprised some fans. This post just might offer some insight into where Jill stands with her family and whether a reconciliation is forthcoming.
Jill Duggar Dillard gives a surprise public Father's Day shoutout to her dad
On the night of Monday, June 19th, the day after Father's Day, Jill Duggar Dillard shared a post on Instagram that surprised some fans. She posted a carousel of photos –– mostly of her husband, Derick Dillard. The first part of the caption read "I'm a little late, but happy Father's Day to my hubby @derickdillard I love watching you father our boys! They don't even know how blessed they are yet! Thanks for being my bff, my greatest advocate and support through thick and thin ... and for loving me and the boys a little more than you love @wafflehouseofficial haha," finishing with waffle and heart eyes emojis.
This loving tribute to her husband was definitely not the part of the post that came as a surprise. After a blank line, Jill added "Also happy Father's Day to my dad @duggarfam love you so much and hope you had a lovely day!" followed by "And to Derick's late dad, Rick, you are missed!" The slideshow ended with what appears to be a photo of Derick as a child with his dad followed by a photo of Jill as a little girl being held by her dad, Jim Bob Duggar.
What this post means for the Duggar family
We all know that when people post something to social media that they could say privately, there's always a reason. The public certainly doesn't know all the ins and outs of Jill Duggar Dillard's relationship with her family, but it's clear that there's been some trouble in paradise. It's impossible to know if Jill saw or reached out to her dad on Father's Day, but this post was for both Jim Bob and the public.
When James Duggar made a pointed Father's Day post honoring Jim Bob, many speculated that it may have been a dig towards his sister Jill. Thus, it's possible that Jill Duggar Dillard's post was a clap back to her brother's potential shade. Or, perhaps Jill is just ready to mend fences with her family.
Not only did she tag her dad in the post, but she made sure to put important emphasis on him in it; he was the last photo in the carousel, and she shared that same photo on her Instagram story. It's clear that regardless of what's going on behind closed doors, Jill wanted to make her small tribute to her dad something that both he and the rest of the world could see. It's possible that this is in an effort to combat her public statements in "Shiny Happy People," which surely upset her family. Still, it's clear that Jill wants to share her honest truth while also being kind to her parents. It's important to note that while tagged in the post, @duggarfam didn't like the post as of the afternoon of Tuesday, June 20.