James Duggar's Father's Day Tribute To Jim Bob May Actually Be A Swipe At Sister Jill

James Duggar's effusive Father's Day tribute declared, "Regardless of what anyone may say, your [sic] the best dad in the world!" It was a telling statement, considering his older sister Jill Duggar Dillard has been saying quite a bit about Jim Bob Duggar. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, appeared in the Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," in which, in addition to criticizing the controversial Christian ministry she grew up in, Jill made some startling claims about her father. Jim Bob, she said, never gave them their TV earnings. Worse, she said he pressured her to appear in an interview to defend the brother who had harmed her. It was "damage control," Jill added, to help keep their TLC show on the air.

James's support of his father launched a war of comments. "Direct dig at the only one who has the guts to stand up for herself," said a Jill fan. Another referenced the fact that Jill and her sisters were tasked with helping to keep their younger siblings in line: "This is sad. Jill basically raised you and yet you support and thank the man who has hurt her time and time again." Among the pro-Jim Bob statements were, "James Duggar has a right to still love his dad" and "I believe he is a great father!"

His sister may yet have the last word. Jill Duggar Dillard is releasing her own tell-all book, "Counting the Cost," in September 2023.