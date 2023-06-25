What We Know About Taylor Swift And Kelly Osbourne's Friendship After Their Feud

Everyone needs good friends — even someone as famous as Taylor Swift. And while the popstar is frequently in the news for who she is dating, Swift is often not given enough credit for the strong friendships she has formed despite her mega stardom. However, Swift hasn't always had the best of luck when it comes to these friendships.

In 2011, Kelly Osbourne was filmed on her E! show, "Fashion Police," saying "My biggest pet peeve about Taylor is that she walks on stage in front of 25,000 people and still goes, 'Me? You're here for me?' Of course, you're Taylor Swift, get over it!" Nothing seemed to come from the apparent diss, but then a few years later, Osborne was at it again. In 2013, Star Magazine reported (via International Business Times) some pretty nasty things Osbourne allegedly said about Swift, calling her "fake" and even going as far as to say she "cannot stand" her. Despite all of that, the two didn't let a little bad blood come between them.