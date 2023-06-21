What We Know About Hallmark Star Jessy Schram's Wondrous Wedding Day

Jessy Schram has been performing nearly all her life, but she took on an entirely new role on June 18 when she wed her longtime boyfriend, Sterling Taylor. The actor has shown her impressive range in projects as diverse as "Mad Men" and "Veronica Mars," alongside the short-lived remake of "Fantasy Island." But she's best known for playing Dr. Hannah Asher on "Chicago Med." The show has allowed Schram to flex her acting chops as the character battled a substance abuse problem that threatened her relationship with her boyfriend.

Balancing her dramatic roles with lighter fare, Schram entered the Hallmarkverse in 2005 with her recurring role as Susan Davis in the "Jane Doe" mystery series also starring Lea Thompson. The network promoted her to the holiday lineup a decade later, with Schram taking on romantic leads in movies such as "Royal New Year's Eve," "Road to Christmas," "A Nashville Christmas Carol," and "Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas." Meanwhile, her personal love life was heating up behind the scenes.

Theirs was no whirlwind rom-com relationship, however. As far back as July 2018, Taylor, a professional photographer, posted shots of Schram in Utah, noting, "Trips aren't the same without this one by my side." Just before Christmas 2021, Schram posted a photo to her own Instagram account, showing off her ring-enhanced left hand framed against a backdrop of the Aurora Borealis. For a love story like this, a traditional wedding venue wouldn't do; fortunately, Schram and Taylor found the perfect location.