Where Do Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Stand After Their Split?

To say that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship is complicated would be an understatement to the nth degree. The two have faced scandal after scandal since they began dating in 2016. Sadly, most of these issues have revolved around Thompon's repeated affairs with other women. Time after time, upon multiple occasions of his infidelity, Kardashian chose to give Thompson another chance.

However, in 2022, Kardashian finally had enough. After she conceived a second child with Thompson via surrogate, news broke in June 2022 of yet another affair that the duplicitous athlete had carried out while dating Kardashian. The repercussions of Thompson's actions were far more permanent than previous flings. He got a woman named Maralee Nichols pregnant and as a result, she sued Thompson for child support.

This hurtful, shocking news seems to have been the final straw. The co-parents maintain an amicable relationship but Kardashian has made it clear they will not be getting back together anytime soon. When her sister, Kim Kardashian, attended Thompson's NBA games in May 2023, a fan page on Instagram began swirling rumors that the former couple was back together. Suffice it to say, the Good American founder wasn't impressed.