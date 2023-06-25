Julia Louis-Dreyfus' First Brush With Comedy Landed Her A Trip To The ER

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has accumulated quite a catalog of memorable comedic roles over the years. From her most iconic portrayal as Elaine Benes in the '90s sitcom "Seinfeld" to her leading role in HBO's political comedy "Veep," the actor is no stranger to comedy.

In fact, the star has been honored for her comedic contributions in many ways, making history as the most-awarded Emmy recipient in 2021. She was even awarded the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2018, placing her among comedians such as Richard Pryor and Lily Tomlin.

With Louis-Dreyfus' long-running professional history of making audiences laugh, it will come as no surprise that her connection to comedy runs all the way back to her early childhood. In an interview with NPR, the "New Adventures with Old Christine" star reminisced about her earliest memory scoring a laugh. Unexpectedly, the encounter resulted in a trip to the ER.