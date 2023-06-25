Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Broke Up Before Their Wedding Day

Very few couples can withstand the havoc Hollywood wreaks on a relationship. The ones that do survive naturally have much of the public rooting for them. Take Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, for example. They're so much more than just co-hosts on "Live with Kelly and Mark;" they're a power couple who has been killing it for decades.

After meeting during Consuelos' 1995 audition for the soap opera Ripa also starred in, "All My Children," the duo's relationship quickly took off — especially after Consuelos was cast in the show as Ripa's character's love interest. They eloped to Las Vegas on May 1, 1996, and welcomed their first child a little over a year later.

Fast forward to 2023, and the celebrity couple now has three children, a successful television show, and a reputation as one of the strongest pairings in the biz. So impenetrable, in fact, that you may be surprised to learn that their relationship almost wasn't to be.