Hallmark Stars Who've Been Impersonated In Social Media Scams

Being famous is the objective of quite a number of us. Who doesn't want to be a rich celebrity, able to afford anything you want while possessing the adulation of many? While it sounds like a dream come true, there's always a downside to it. Fame may get you the glitz and the glamor, but it also comes with some risks, such as people using your name for online scams.

Although this isn't like the less-than-convincing random messages from obviously fake accounts with usernames comprised of several random letters and numbers pretending to be Michael Jackson and telling you to send money for studio sessions, they do get pretty serious.

Among the people who can relate to this are actors from the Hallmark Channel. One would think that being a part of a network that promotes family-friendly, wholesome content would discourage social media hooligans from attempting to steal from people by impersonating them but, nope. No such luck. Some of your favorite Hallmark network actors such as Alicia Witt and Ryan Paevey have been victims of online impersonation and their fans have unfortunately had to pay for the damage these scams have caused.