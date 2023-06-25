Get To Know General Hospital Star, Kirsten Storms

Kirsten Storms has taken breaks from "General Hospital" for various reasons. For example, she took a year off from the show in 2011 because of endometriosis. Actor Jen Lilley played the role of Maxie Jones in the interim. When so-called fans of "General Hospital" took to the internet to complain about Lilley, Storms spoke out against it, saying, "I won't claim any of those people who said negative things toward her, fans of mine. I don't approve of that" (via Michael Fairman TV).

Storms also stepped away from the show for maternity leave after the birth of her daughter — whom she shares with fellow soap star Brandon Barash — and for issues related to mental health. During her break in 2016, Molly Burnett took over for Storms. In 2021, Storms temporarily left Maxie behind again to recover from brain surgery. Instead of being recast this time, Storms' temporary exit was written into the show as Maxie headed to Texas for a while.

On an Instagram story, Storms was open about what she was going through, candidly explaining that she had a cyst in her brain removed but that it was not cancerous, per Soap Opera Network. In a later post, she talked more about the cyst and expressed gratitude to her "family, friends, and incredible 'work family' who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I've been feeling a lot of emotions. ... I'm excited to get back to [work] after my recovery."