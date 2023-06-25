How Your Favorite Necklace Could Be Causing Hair Breakage

We all love to accessorize with our favorite necklaces, but did you know they might be causing hidden damage to your hair? Not only can your necklace pull your hair right out, but the constant tugging can weaken the strands that aren't pulled out. This seemingly-harmless act can cause split ends, frizziness, and even breakage over time.

A few strands might not seem like a lot to lose, but the numbers add up. Each time your hair is tugged at or damaged by a necklace, the hair follicles can be weakened, leading to slower growth. Over time, the combination of breakage, split ends, and weak follicles can result in a noticeable decrease in hair volume.

So, how can you prevent this? Well, if your hair only gets tangled while removing your necklace, a simple solution is to put on a hair bonnet before removing your necklace. You can get a satin silk hair bonnet for a little over $8. However, if your necklace and your hair seem desperate never to be parted, you'll need to learn how to identify jewelry that is less likely to get caught up in your hair.