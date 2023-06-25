A Closer Look At Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup's Spur-Of-The-Moment Wedding

Fans of Billy Crudup know that he tends to not fall prey to convention and enjoys doing things his own way. Consequently, it may come as no surprise to learn that the actor and his fiancé Naomi Watts tied the knot in a very un-Hollywood way.

The couple first met in 2009 at a Broadway benefit, and though Crudup was single, Watts was dating Liev Schreiber (via People). In 2016, Crudup and Watts reunited on the set of the Netflix drama "Gypsy" — and this time, they were both single. Rumblings that they might be a couple began in 2017 after they were spotted having lunch and holding hands after filming was long over. Over the years, they attended more public events, but kept their relationship very private.

In April 2023, Watts, 54, was seen wearing an engagement ring while walking in Manhattan. Neither she nor Crudup, also 54, ever publicly acknowledged they were engaged. In fact, when Watts was spotted in a lacy white dress walking into her apartment with Crudup on June 9, 2023, no one knew whether the couple was actually married or not.