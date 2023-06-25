A Closer Look At Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup's Spur-Of-The-Moment Wedding
Fans of Billy Crudup know that he tends to not fall prey to convention and enjoys doing things his own way. Consequently, it may come as no surprise to learn that the actor and his fiancé Naomi Watts tied the knot in a very un-Hollywood way.
The couple first met in 2009 at a Broadway benefit, and though Crudup was single, Watts was dating Liev Schreiber (via People). In 2016, Crudup and Watts reunited on the set of the Netflix drama "Gypsy" — and this time, they were both single. Rumblings that they might be a couple began in 2017 after they were spotted having lunch and holding hands after filming was long over. Over the years, they attended more public events, but kept their relationship very private.
In April 2023, Watts, 54, was seen wearing an engagement ring while walking in Manhattan. Neither she nor Crudup, also 54, ever publicly acknowledged they were engaged. In fact, when Watts was spotted in a lacy white dress walking into her apartment with Crudup on June 9, 2023, no one knew whether the couple was actually married or not.
How Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pulled off the low-key nuptials
The following day, June 10, 2023, Naomi Watts confirmed wedding suspicions by posting a photo on her Instagram page of her and her new husband Billy Crudup on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse. She was wearing the same white dress in which she was photographed the day before and holding a bouquet of flowers with the caption, "Hitched!" Friends, fellow celebrities, and fans congratulated the happy couple.
It wasn't just the ceremony itself that was low-key. The white bouquet of flowers that Watts held was courtesy of the local deli, Watts wrote in an Instagram story. Page Six reported that the actress wore an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure Dress.
Crudup sported a blue suit jacket with a white shirt underneath and no tie as he was seen carrying duffel bags as he and his new bride walked back into their apartment after the ceremony. In the photos from Page Six, Watts can be seen smiling and wearing sunglasses, while Crudup looks straight into the camera.
It was a no-stress wedding day
According to an Us Weekly source, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup remained true to their nature and intentionally planned to avoid the hoopla and spotlight that is present in big ceremonies, and in particular Hollywood weddings. "They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and they pulled it off beautifully," said the insider. "A big A-list wedding just didn't seem right; they never wanted that."
The source went on to say that the ceremony was low-key and stress-free, which made it even more special. The couple proceeded as if it was any other day once the nuptials were over. "They actually went to a friend's birthday party in their wedding attire," said the source. "There were a lot of congratulations going on, that's for sure."
Though Watts and Crudup each have children and have been in long-term relationships in the past, this is the first marriage for them both.