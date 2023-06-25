What The Little Girl From Titanic Looks Like Now

1997 saw the release of James Cameron's blockbuster "Titanic." Inspired by the true story of the infamous "unsinkable" ship, Cameron teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet — who played fictional lovers Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater — and created silver screen magic. The movie received a number of awards, raked in serious cash, and became an instant classic that raised the bar for historical epics to come. What's more, "Titanic" gave us memorable characters such as bitter antagonist Cal Hockley, the good-hearted Molly Brown, and, of course, the protagonist's original "best girl," Cora Cartmell.

San Diego native Alexandrea Owens-Sarno played Cora, the little girl who danced with Jack at a party thrown by the passengers staying in third class. Owens-Sarno was just 8 years old when she first auditioned for the gig at an open casting call for extras. As she told Vice, her mom and little sister were offered background roles in "Titanic," while Owens-Sarno was invited to take on a more prominent part. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Wondering what Owens-Sarno has been up to since "Titanic"? Look no further.