B&B's Darin Brooks Sees More Growth And Competition In Wyatt Spencer's Future

On "The Bold and the Beautiful," as Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has agonized over the fact that his wife, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), was going on a business trip to Italy with supposedly-reformed bad boy Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he's been lucky to have his brother as a steadfast sounding board. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has been there for Liam, listening to his tales of woe, and attempting to give him sound advice. But, it's been a little hard to get through to Liam, who's been preoccupied with the whole scenario. In one recent scene, Wyatt was going over business details for Spencer Publications with Liam, who was lost in thought.

Attempting to see if Liam was truly paying attention, Wyatt jokingly stated that they could blow up the company's building, and Liam concurred. Wyatt then yelled at his brother about what he agreed to, making Liam emerge from his deep thought. Wyatt's attempt to reassure him that nothing will happen in Rome — the most romantic city in the world — only makes Liam feel worse. The brothers then have a discussion about the situation, with Liam stating that Hope believes Thomas is no longer obsessed with her. This sort of back-and-forth banter illustrates the actors' chemistry, and is why the two are so entertaining together.

As Brooks celebrates 10 years of playing Wyatt Spencer, he recently opened up about how the character has changed, and where he sees Wyatt going in the future.