Chelsea Clinton's Chat About Activism With Kim Kardashian Defied Her Expectations

Chelsea Clinton told Entertainment Weekly that she has "long admired Kim [Kardashian]'s commitment to criminal justice reform." The "Gutsy" host added that she knew Kardashian had gone to law school and committed herself to these issues. However, Clinton explained that it was impressive to hear Kim talk about how "this is such a significant part of her identity, how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful."

Clinton also appreciated Kardashian's raw honesty in the episode and praised the reality star for admitting that she didn't always know what "DOJ" (Department of Justice) stood for. "I think she shared that anecdote because she wants other people to think, 'Okay, I may not know what all the acronyms are, but if I think something is wrong, I can learn more and then be a more effective advocate,'" Clinton mused. She added, "You don't have to know everything at the beginning of your journey as an activist; by definition, you won't." The author also pointed out that she was moved by how important this kind of work is to Kardashian's sense of identity.