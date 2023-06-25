Christina Hall's Most Emotional HGTV Renovation Of All Time

HGTV's "Christina in the Country" host, real estate expert, and designer Christina Hall is committed to home makeovers — even those projects that negatively impact her health. But for Hall and her team alike, one transformation hits closer to home than the rest. After all, a home renovation is more than just a building remodel. It's transforming someone's most intimate environment — their safe space, recharging station, and keeper of memories.

So, it's unsurprising that these makeovers are often highly emotional, cathartic experiences. This is especially true of a remodel Hall undertook at the behest of her publicist and long-time BFF, Cassie Schienle. Schienle proposed the idea to Hall on behalf of her sister-in-law, Jessica Waldron, who had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Hall and Schienle sat down with People to discuss the difficulties the "Christina in the Country" crew faced with this particularly moving remodel and the bittersweet joy they found within the grief-laden experience.