The Hallmark Movie That Was One Of The 'Best Experiences' Of Paul Campbell's Life

Since making his Hallmark debut in 2013, fan-favorite Paul Campbell has become a well-known face on the network. He's appeared in over a dozen made-for-TV movies, starring alongside notable channel names such as Ashley Williams and Kimberley Sustad. Campbell also wears dual hats at Hallmark, having writing credits in addition to his on-screen acting gigs.

The year 2022 saw one of the actor's biggest successes, as he starred in "Three Wise Men and a Baby" alongside Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker. The Christmas flick, which follows three brothers unexpectedly tasked with caring for a baby over the holidays, was super popular, becoming one of the year's most-watched movies on the network.

The Christmas magic wasn't limited to the screen, though, as writing and filming the movie was reportedly one of Campbell's best experiences. Considering "Three Wise Men and a Baby" allowed him to write a fun, festive comedy and work with two other leading Hallmark men, we can see where the star is coming from.