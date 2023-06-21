'Pool Water' Nails Are The Easiest Way To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat

Looking for a new nail trend to dive into this summer? Oh boy, have we got some cool, refreshing manicure inspo for you. "Pool water" nails are making quite the splash this season and for good reason. These nails are perfectly on theme for days spent lounging in the summer sun — or better yet, dipping your toes in the pool.

Pool water nails capture the essence of the quintessential summer activity — spending time at the swimming pool. While other summery designs like flower power nail art or bright and bold colors hint at warm weather themes, pool water nails take things a bit more literally. Plenty of beauty aficionados may be embracing the "naked nail summer" trend, but the rest of us will be taking our manicure inspiration from the world around us. Pool water nails look equal parts plucked from the natural world and very intricately executed. However, they're almost as easy to create as it is to lie out on a float in a perfectly clear pool — almost.