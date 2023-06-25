Duggar Girls Who Have Broken The Family Rules With Piercings

Anyone who followed the Duggars' TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and spinoff "Counting On" likely recognizes just how differently they lived their lives. Despite being on television for many years, the family chose not to watch any of it themselves. Their cousin, Amy Duggar King, even shared the strange reason her family prohibited a kid-friendly cartoon. She posted on TikTok that she brought over "VeggieTales," a Christian-based cartoon, but her uncle, Jim Bob Duggar, wouldn't allow it because he did "not want [his] kids thinking vegetables talk."

On top of that, there were strict modesty standards for the women in the family, in particular. They were only allowed to wear long skirts or dresses, but no pants or shorts. The children were also expected to save their first kiss for marriage and only partake in hand-holding once their courtship evolved into an engagement. While these rules were openly discussed throughout their time on TLC, there were other controversial topics that weren't covered, leading many fans to wonder, for example, if any of the Duggar family members drink alcohol.

While some people assume that the famous family would take the most conservative stance on every issue, there appears to be some flexibility when it comes to piercings, at least for the women.