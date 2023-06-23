Captain Lee Is Addressing His Below Deck Future (And If He'll Be Back) - Exclusive

Captain Lee Rosbach has been the star of "Below Deck" for 10 seasons, known for his no-nonsense sayings and hilarious insults. Following some health issues during Season 10, it was revealed that Captain Lee would be taking a break from "Below Deck" and that "Below Deck Adventure" star Captain Kerry Titheradge would be taking his place. Obviously, fans were distraught to hear that "Below Deck" would be bereft of Captain Lee's inimitable charm and meme-worthy moments for the foreseeable future.

Despite stepping back from "Below Deck," Captain Lee has been extremely busy. In fact, the reality star is working with Dramamine on the Ditch the Drama Sweepstakes, an incredible competition designed to give three lucky winners the vacation of a lifetime. "They don't have to worry about packing," Captain Lee tells The List. "They don't have to worry about travel arrangements. They don't have to worry about anything except getting there and having fun. Now, that is truly a Ditch the Drama Sweepstakes, because you know how hard planning a vacation can be."

In an exclusive interview with The List, Captain Lee Rosbach opens up about his future on "Below Deck" and how he feels about taking a break from the Bravo series.