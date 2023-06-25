Hallmark's Katie Cassidy Comes With A Long Hollywood Resume

DC comics fans may recognize Katie Cassidy from the CW television show "Arrow," where she played Laurel Lance and her alter-ego, Black Canary. She also played villains Black Siren and Siren-X on fellow Arrowverse CW show "The Flash" — Laurel Lance lookalikes from other universes.

There was almost a spin-off about Laurel teaming up with two other heroes, titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries," that Cassidy would have starred in had it gotten picked up. Speaking to ComicBookMovie.com, Cassidy did not express much disappointment that it never happened. She discussed how she started acting in feature-length films and is diving into them again after her long tenure on "Arrow." Cassidy also said, "I'm writing and tapping into this creative side of me that I've never had time to because I've been acting. I've loved acting my whole life, but I want to grow." She added that she would have loved working alongside the cast and crew of "Green Arrow and the Canaries" but that she's ready for something new besides superheroes.

Cassidy is definitely shaking things up in her career by moving to the lovey-dovey world of Hallmark instead of the gritty world of horror movies or fantastical superhero fiction. The romantic vibe of Hallmark is maybe bleeding into real life, too, because Cassidy and her on-screen partner Stephen Huszar are romantically involved off-screen as well.