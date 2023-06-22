Virgin River's Martin Henderson Mourns Tragic Loss In His New Zealand Community

Actor Martin Henderson, who is known predominantly for playing Jack in "Virgin River," is one of many mourning a tragic accident that occurred on Melands Beach, on Great Barrier Island, in New Zealand. On June 11, 2023, The New Zealand Herald reported that two boys were critically injured when a sand dune they were playing in collapsed and buried them underneath.

It's understood that the dunes were unstable due to recent severe weather events in the area. On June 15, the outlet reported that one of the boys had sadly been taken off life support. The other boy is still alive but is in critical condition. A donation page on the website Givealittle has been set up to support their families during this difficult time. The description reads: "Please, please, if you can, donate to this tragic cause — support the boys through their battle, support the whānau through theirs."

Whānau is a Māori word that roughly translates to mean "family" or "extended family," but it can also mean close friend groups and community. Henderson himself shared the link to the Givealittle page on his social media along with a heartfelt message for the local community and anyone struck by this senseless tragedy.