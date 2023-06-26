Who Are Kody Brown's Grandchildren?

One of the many things that make Kody Brown such a spectacle for curiosity is that he has an enormous family. Although he's only with one woman, Robyn, now, at one point Kody Brown had four wives. He had a lot of children with them — 18, to be exact. The "Sister Wives" reality TV star welcomed his first child, Leon Brown, with Janelle, in 1994. In 2016, Kody had his youngest child, Ariella, with his wife, Robyn. Today, most of Kody's kids are no longer children but young adults. It's probably only a matter of time, then, before the Brown family numbers skyrocket exponentially with a herd of grandchildren.

As of this writing, Kody Brown has six grandchildren: Avalon Padron, Archer Padron, Ace Padron, Axel Brush, Evangalynn Brush, and Josephine Lee Brush. And that's from just two of his kids, Mykelti Padron and Maddie Brush, having children.

It will only get more and more difficult to keep track of Kody's grandchildren. But don't worry; we'll make sure you stay up to date as Kody has more grandchildren.