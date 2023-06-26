HGTV's Galey Alix Found Her Bachelor Boyfriend With A Little DIY Initiative

When Galey Alix first met Dale Moss, she was coming out of a very dark time in her life. In her interview with People, Alix shared that she previously struggled with an eating disorder, and in the throws of that experience, her ex-fiance dumped her. In an Instagram post, Alix told her followers how she battled with her mental health during this time but eventually worked to bring herself to a healthy place in her mind, body, and career. At the time, Moss had also come out of a very public split with "The Bachelorette" contestant Clare Crawley.

Alix stressed to People how crucial taking action is to her. She values Moss' ability to take forthright action in their relationship and pushes herself to do the same. Alix explained that this value led the two of them together in the first place. She said, "I do think it's really important that if you want something to happen in your life, you can't just sit back and expect it to happen for you. You have to make it happen, and that's kind of what I did by writing to somebody I was interested in."