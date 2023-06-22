Whatever Happened To Catt Sadler?

In her heyday, Catt Sadler was one of TV's most recognizable hosts. She got her start in the early 2000s as an entertainment reporter and quickly rose through the ranks at E! News, hosting shows like "The Daily 10," "Live from the Red Carpet," and, finally, "Daily Pop." Throughout her decade working at E!, she became a household name thanks to her interviews with A-list stars. But in 2017, just months after landing the co-hosting gig on E!'s morning show, "Daily Pop," she disappeared from the network for good.

As Sadler revealed at the time, her decision to part ways with E! came down to a pay dispute. After discovering that her co-host, Jason Kennedy, was earning almost twice as much as she was, she quit. "It was such an injustice; I knew at my core that I was being discriminated against, so I had no choice," she later told CBS News. Stars like Debra Messing and Eva Longoria voiced their support and her story soon became a key part of the Time's Up movement, which fought to close the gender pay gap.

Even though Sadler left E! News, she's remained pretty busy. Let's take a look at what the star has been up to since her hosting days.