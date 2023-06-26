General Hospital Relationship Timeline: Sonny And Nina
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is a powerful mobster on "General Hospital." In the past, he had rarely, if ever, crossed paths with fashion magazine editor Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). However, through a bizarre series of events, the two fell in love. After a melee with rival mobster Julian Jerome (William deVry), a footbridge that Sonny was on disintegrated, plunging him into the Port Charles River. When he awoke, he had no memory and found himself in a town called Nixon Falls in Pennsylvania. Nina had a friend there named Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy), and when she paid her a visit, she was astonished to see Sonny working at Phyllis' bar, The Tan-O, and going by the name "Mike." Nina called Sonny's wife, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), to inform her that Sonny was alive, but because of Carly and Nina's ongoing feud, the other woman wouldn't even listen to her. Nina then hung up and kept Sonny's existence there a secret for several months while getting closer to him.
While Sonny was still presumed dead in Port Charles, Carly and his right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), had no choice but to get married as a show of strength to Sonny's enemies. However, villain Peter August (Wes Ramsey) went to Nixon Falls and caused trouble for Nina, including setting the Tan-O on fire with her and Phyllis tied up inside. When the ceiling collapsed on Sonny as he tried to rescue them, he regained his memories and later returned to Port Charles after everyone was safe.
Sonny and Nina both disappointed their families
Sonny Corinthos arrived just in time to stop Carly Spencer and Jason Morgan from consummating their marriage. He retained his memories from Nixon Falls, where he and Nina fell in love, but he wanted to put the whole incident in the past. However, Sonny's son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), pressed charges against Nina Reeves for her actions. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) explained in court that she heard Sonny and Nina discussing falling in love — shocking Carly — and when Sonny testified that he didn't consider himself Nina's victim, the case was thrown out.
Sonny tried to patch things up with Carly by planning a romantic evening for them, but when she failed to appear, he slept with Nina. Carly caught the two in bed and declared her marriage over. Sonny then started drinking and wasn't taking his bipolar medication, and Nina helped him through his difficulties and got him treatment. Sonny and Nina started to date officially, although most of his family felt he'd turned his back on them. Nina fought for visitation rights with her grandson Wiley — Michael's son with Nina's late daughter Nelle — though she lost despite Sonny standing up for her against his own family.
Nina continued to make bad choices and started sticking her nose into other people's business and spreading gossip. Then, Michael's partner Willow turned out to be Nina's long-lost biological daughter, but the two were at odds because Nina had been rotten to her in the past.
Nina may have ruined her relationship with Sonny
When Willow Tait was diagnosed with Leukemia, Nina Reeves tried to forge a relationship with her, but Willow wasn't interested. Carly Spencer had previously withheld information that Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was Nina's long-lost daughter, as well as Willow's twin — until Willow needed a bone marrow donor. Nina was so bitter about the secrecy that when she accidentally found out Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) had inadvertently committed insider trading, she anonymously tipped off the SEC, and now the two are facing jail time.
Unaware of Nina's actions, Sonny Corinthos proposed to her, and she accepted. However, Nina fears that she'll lose Sonny if the truth comes out. Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) was blamed for squealing on Carly and Drew but recently overheard Nina talking to her lawyer about how she was the true culprit. Happy at the prospect of clearing his name, he ran to tell Drew but tripped and hit his head. When he woke up in the hospital, Ned thought he was Eddie Maine – his old musical persona. Nina was relieved that he had no memory of overhearing her conversation.
However, if Sonny learns the truth, he and Nina may be over. Celeb Dirty Laundry speculates that because Sonny has many enemies who are encroaching on his territory, Nina could get caught in the crossfire of a mob war, and if she's injured, he might just forgive her for turning Carly and Drew in.