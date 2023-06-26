General Hospital Relationship Timeline: Sonny And Nina

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is a powerful mobster on "General Hospital." In the past, he had rarely, if ever, crossed paths with fashion magazine editor Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros). However, through a bizarre series of events, the two fell in love. After a melee with rival mobster Julian Jerome (William deVry), a footbridge that Sonny was on disintegrated, plunging him into the Port Charles River. When he awoke, he had no memory and found himself in a town called Nixon Falls in Pennsylvania. Nina had a friend there named Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy), and when she paid her a visit, she was astonished to see Sonny working at Phyllis' bar, The Tan-O, and going by the name "Mike." Nina called Sonny's wife, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), to inform her that Sonny was alive, but because of Carly and Nina's ongoing feud, the other woman wouldn't even listen to her. Nina then hung up and kept Sonny's existence there a secret for several months while getting closer to him.

While Sonny was still presumed dead in Port Charles, Carly and his right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), had no choice but to get married as a show of strength to Sonny's enemies. However, villain Peter August (Wes Ramsey) went to Nixon Falls and caused trouble for Nina, including setting the Tan-O on fire with her and Phyllis tied up inside. When the ceiling collapsed on Sonny as he tried to rescue them, he regained his memories and later returned to Port Charles after everyone was safe.