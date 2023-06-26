How Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Really Got Her Start

Theresa Caputo, better known as the Long Island Medium, has become one of the most recognizable psychic mediums. Though she is calm and collected, often entertaining, and always down-to-earth as she relays messages from those who have passed away, becoming a medium was anything but easy for the New York native.

Caputo had been seeing dead people since she was a child. "I didn't realize I was different, I've been seeing and sensing spirits since I was four so for me it was normal to see someone standing at the foot of my bed at night or talking to me and there was no one else in the room," she explains (via Daily Mail). "It wasn't until later in my twenties when I realized not only was I able to connect with my departed loved ones but everyone else's."

Once she absorbed what was happening to her, she didn't quite know what to do with it. "I realized I had this ability and then I struggled for over five years." It took a world tragedy for her to figure out what she had to do, and that didn't come until she was well into her 20s.