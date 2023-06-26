What Happened To Ta-Ta Towels After The Shark Tank Episode?

When Ta-Ta Towels founder Erin Robertson appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2018, the panel of Sharks was interested in her concept: an innovative line of bras made using mostly terry cloth that absorbs pesky boob sweat while still serving as a reliable and sturdy garment. Having created the towel bras following a date night plagued with embarrassing boob sweat, Robertson was able to make over $1 million in sales within her first year of business after her creation went viral. However, by the following year, sales had decreased and Robertson only reached $180,000 by the time she appeared on the hit show.

She went to the judges with those numbers and the promise to continue selling domestically. Though the judges were all impressed by her attitude and $1 million sales year, only one shark bit. Robertson ultimately accepted a $200,000 investment from "Shark Tank" star Lori Greiner in exchange for a 40% stake in the company. An independent "Shark Tank" fan blog claimed the deal never closed after the episode aired, though this has not been substantiated. Regardless, Ta-Ta Towels' "Shark Tank" appearance and the boost it got from Greiner's promotion managed to drive up interest in the product. Many people were left wondering if the Ta-Ta Towels blew up after its television appearance, and the answer is it absolutely did.