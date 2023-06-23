TLC Child Stars Who Are Estranged From Their Parents

The following article mentions drug addiction, murder, and sexual abuse.

Many would agree that TLC has had some of the best reality TV series over the years. After all, that network brought us iconic shows like "Say Yes to the Dress," and "90 Day Fiancé." So it makes sense that TLC has created a lot of reality TV stars too, especially since their shows often center around members of very large families, such as the Duggars and the Gosselins. While that sounds pretty wholesome, growing up on TLC hasn't been easy for many of the kids in those families.

It's safe to say that a lot of reality TV stars, at any age, frequently have a hard time handling their new-found fame. When it comes to famous families though, that can result in members turning on each other. Collin Gosselin, from "Jon & Kate Plus 8" has made it clear that he believes TV notoriety hurt his family. He told ET, "I think it tore us apart. It gave us less time to actually be together as a family." The new money that comes with fame can also cause tension. Jill Duggar from "19 Kids and Counting," for example, suggested on the docuseries "Shiny, Happy People" that she resented her own father for keeping money from the show from her. "I never received any payout—no check, no cash, no nothing," she said.

This only scratches the surface. There are many TLC child stars who are now estranged from their parents. Let's break down their family drama.