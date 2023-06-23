Kim Zolciak-Biermann Was Never The Same After Leaving The Real Housewives

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was destined to become a star after first appearing on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The hilarious blonde was known for her witty one-liners and never holding back when there was a confrontation to be had with the other women. But like most Housewives who leave the franchise, Kim was ready for something different after meeting her husband and former NFL player Kroy Biermann in May 2010, when they both attended a Dancing Stars of Atlanta charity event. Kroy apparently went over to Kim's table to introduce himself and exchange information. "Let me give you my number," Kim told the former NFL star. "Call me, we'll go have a drink."

Although they would marry two years later, and Kim would leave "RHOA" to star in a show with her new beau, "Don't Be Tardy," things weren't exactly smooth sailing. In fact, Kim was never really the same since leaving "The Real Housewives" franchise.