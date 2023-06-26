What Happened To Days Of Our Lives' David Banning?

It's been a long time since "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen David Banning in Salem. However, longtime fans will likely remember the character, who is not only the son of Salem fan favorite Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) but was also tangled up in serious drama during his time on the sudser. Fans first met David when he was born to Julie and David Martin in the late 1960s. However, he was raised by his stepfather Scott Banning. Over the years, the character was played by a handful of actors, including Chad Eric Carstad, Jeffrey William, Steve Doubet, Richard Guthrie, and Gregg Marx.

Growing up in Salem wasn't easy for David, who struggled to form a relationship with his mother Julie. He soon left town to get away from his family, but returned to collect his inheritance from his grandmother, Addie Horton, upon her death. David wanted the money to marry and start a life with his then-girlfriend Brooke Hamilton. However, things changed when David and Julie began to reconnect and Brooke got jealous of their relationship. Brooke made up a rumor about Julie having an affair to tear the two apart, and David became so upset that he drove his car off of a cliff and was presumed dead. However, that wasn't the last of David, who went on to find love with Valerie Grant after his car accident.