Who Were Queen Camilla's Parents (And What Her Dad Really Thought Of Her Affair With Charles)

When Bruce Shand walked down the aisle with Rosalind Cubitt on January 2, 1946, certainly nobody imagined that the couple's firstborn child would become the queen of England. After all, while Bruce and Rosalind were certainly well-off, they were hardly considered elite enough to marry into the royal family. Bruce's own father was Philip Morton Shand, a thrice-divorced food and wine critic who barely participated in his childhood. Rosalind's father, meanwhile, was the third Lord Ashcombe — a man who gave his daughter blue blood but no titles to pass down to his grandchildren.

Nonetheless, the couple's first daughter, Camilla Shand, would not only go on to become queen, but transform into one of the most controversial royals in recent British history. Indeed, Camilla, Queen Consort, first rose to public prominence in 1989 when leaked tapes exposed her role as King Charles III's longtime mistress. Following the scandal, Camilla became the most-hated woman in the country. Charles' then-wife, Princess Diana, was particularly vocal about blaming Camilla for her own failed relationship, famously telling BBC's Martin Bashir, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

In the end, though, Camilla came out on top. Against all odds, the daughter of Bruce and Rosalind Shand married Charles in 2005 and was crowned queen in 2023. That being said, Camilla's parents had mixed feelings about their daughter's trajectory. At times, it was clear that they did not see her love story as a fairy tale.