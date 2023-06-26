What The Cameras Don't Show Us About Harry And Meghan

The truth about parasocial relationships is that you can never really know what your favorite celebrities or public figures are like in private. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been featured in interviews, podcasts, and their very own Netflix show – but that is not enough to know who they truly are.

However, sources close to the couple — and Harry's own memoir "Spare" — have divulged insider information about what they are like. One such source is photographer Alexi Lubomirski. He has been a part of Harry and Meghan's love story since before they were married, when he was hired to shoot their engagement photos. Lubomirski relayed to The Telegraph that during the shoot, the couple was making major heart-eyes. He said, "I kept thinking, 'This is so intimate, should I even be here for this?' Being around them was very intoxicating" (via She Knows). Since photographing their engagement and wedding, Lubomirski has also taken family portraits for the couple.

Another photographer has a different perspective. Arthur Edwards has been the royal family's photographer for over 40 years. In a 2022 interview, he said that after Harry met Meghan, " ... he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media ... " (via Express). This downer attitude when being photographed may have to do with the drama from the press that caused them to leave the royal family in the first place.