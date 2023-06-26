What The Cameras Don't Show Us About Harry And Meghan
The truth about parasocial relationships is that you can never really know what your favorite celebrities or public figures are like in private. For example, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been featured in interviews, podcasts, and their very own Netflix show – but that is not enough to know who they truly are.
However, sources close to the couple — and Harry's own memoir "Spare" — have divulged insider information about what they are like. One such source is photographer Alexi Lubomirski. He has been a part of Harry and Meghan's love story since before they were married, when he was hired to shoot their engagement photos. Lubomirski relayed to The Telegraph that during the shoot, the couple was making major heart-eyes. He said, "I kept thinking, 'This is so intimate, should I even be here for this?' Being around them was very intoxicating" (via She Knows). Since photographing their engagement and wedding, Lubomirski has also taken family portraits for the couple.
Another photographer has a different perspective. Arthur Edwards has been the royal family's photographer for over 40 years. In a 2022 interview, he said that after Harry met Meghan, " ... he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media ... " (via Express). This downer attitude when being photographed may have to do with the drama from the press that caused them to leave the royal family in the first place.
A famous friend affirms how much Harry and Meghan love each other
A source that can attest to the loving relationship between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry. The couple became friends with Perry after they left behind official royal duties and moved to California. They were guests in Perry's home when they first arrived in California, and he let them use his security detail while they were staying with him.
This time together gave Perry a first-hand account of their relationship. "I'm gonna tell you something," Perry said to Sway Calloway while being interviewed on his radio show. "Those two people love each other. I'm seeing it up close. And you can't fool me. I got the Holy Ghost. You can't fool me. I know what's real. They really genuinely love each other. So I'm just so happy to see where they are now" (via Hello!).
However, there are signs that Harry and Meghan's marriage might be on the rocks. In fact,an excerpt from "Spare" gives an account of a time when Harry took his anger out on Meghan.
Harry admits he was 'disproportionately, sloppily angry' in Spare excerpt
In an excerpt from Harry's memoir "Spare," he describes a time when he had a lot on his plate from dealing with the press. He misinterpreted something Meghan said during a conversation and became "disproportionately, sloppily angry" (via Us Weekly). He went off on Meghan, exploding and speaking very meanly — which caused her to leave the room.
Harry recounted that a bit later when he found Meghan in their bedroom, she told him she would never take that kind of tone from a partner. When she asked about it, Harry admitted that he heard men speak to women like that while he was a kid. Harry added, "[Meghan] wasn't going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect. She laid it all out, super-clear." Harry also said that Meghan encouraged him to try therapy again after this outburst. He did, and he felt that it really helped with his life and confidence.