Chelsea Clinton Sums Up Her Feelings Year After Roe V. Wade's Overturn In Four Blunt Words

Chelsea Clinton spoke at the Aspen Ideas: Health summit this month and didn't hold back when expressing her outrage at the repeal of abortion rights in the U.S. "I'm really f***ing angry, and that is an uncomfortable place to be" she said during the Summit (via NowThis). "...But I'm really angry because we know, we know that women have died."

Clinton went on to name an example of how abortion bans prevent some people from getting the medical care they need. She shared a story about a pregnant woman who died after having sepsis for four days. An abortion could have saved her life, but a physician ruled that there was still a possibility that the fetus could survive, meaning that they couldn't legally perform an abortion. "We have moved forward to, again, a time in which we are making women more vulnerable because of a very extreme, narrowly rendered view of Christian white nationalism," Clinton continued.

In November 2022, Clinton spoke at the STAT Summit in Boston and pointed out that midterm election results indicated that most Americans considered protecting women's rights when showing up to vote. Republicans had expected to sweep the senate, but that didn't happen. Clinton said there is a connection between democracy and women's rights, and despite the laws and restrictions in place around abortion, most people value the right to choose. The midterm results supported her words.