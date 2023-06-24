Princess Anne Throws It Back To The 1970s In Dress From Her Younger Years

As British Vogue editor Edward Enniful told Vanity Fair, "Princess Anne is a true style icon and was all about sustainable fashion before the rest of us really knew what that meant," adding, "She is timeless in her style, and she wears a tailored suit better than anyone else I can think of." Thrifted and vintage finds may be trending on TikTok, but Princess Anne was doing it first.

According to the princess, she does her best to support U.K.-based clothing brands."We mustn't forget we've got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job," she shared. For her, Harris Tweed reigns supreme. Another one of the princess' favorite pieces to re-wear is her green Sue Palmer dress, which she styled for Royal Ascot years ago and again for her 70th birthday portraits in 2020. She also appeared to bring back the stylish green fit again for Royal Ascot 2023, too. She may not be the actual queen, but she is the reigning queen of recycling.

Princess Anne isn't the only royal that makes use of the same staple pieces. Kate Middleton brings back her best looks too, sometimes even within the same year like her white Zimmermann-designed dress. Considering the stacks of fast fashion clogging our landfills, it never hurts to repeat a favorite fashion moment.