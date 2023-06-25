Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Won't Ignore The Threats Women In Politics Face

Former First Lady and Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is no stranger to criticism. Neither is her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who was only a freshman in college when her father's sexual misconduct scandal shook the White House — and the nation. Now, they are speaking out against the violent threats, abuse, and unjust treatment women in politics face.

Whether it stems from the press or colleagues, female politicians face bias and are held to higher standards than their male counterparts. Hillary dealt with plenty of blatant sexism on the political mainstage during her historic run for the U.S. presidency during the 2016 election. Often criticized by running mate Donald Trump and right-leaning media, Hillary's livelihood was at stake during the tumultuous election. From hanging look-alike dolls to bullseyes traced over her face, the former Secretary of State worried not only for her own safety but what this lack of accountability meant for politicians in the same position.

Hillary told Variety that allowance of such misconduct discourages women from pursuing careers in politics. "How do you tell young women to go into politics when there is so much pushback and threats of violence? It's a big issue, and people are not taking it seriously enough."